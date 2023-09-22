Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for two children from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for two children from Colorado Springs.

According to the CBI, 10-year-old Raelicia Franceschi and her 13-year-old brother Nelson Franceshci from Colorado Springs are missing. Raelicia is 4'05" tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. Nelson is 5' tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The siblings' tribal affiliation is Sioux, according to the CBI. No further information about the children has been provided.

If you see these two or have any information on there whereabouts contact the Colorado Springs Police Department or dial 9-1-1.