Hanover School District holds special board meeting to give update on tax issues

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An El Paso County school district is facing heat from its employees.

Staff members of the Hanover School District in southeastern El Paso County tell KRDO that their 2022 tax refunds are being withheld by the IRS due to the district not submitting those forms. They also told KRDO that they learned just last month that the IRS didn't have tax forms for employees for four of the last five years.

A special board meeting was held Tuesday night where the Board of Education gave a very brief update on their audit.

During a board meeting on Sept. 20, Board Treasurer Ed Swezy told staff members in attendance that he had not learned of the tax issues until a few weeks ago. However, during a board meeting in April of this year, a staff member at the elementary school shared that exact concern over taxes with the board. The board acknowledged that complaint.

"There will be additional investigations to make any payments needed, and actual dollar amounts that are still owed will be paid," Superintendent Paul Calvert said.

KRDO has been unable to clarify if the district will help employees with any back taxes incurred from the issue.