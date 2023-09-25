Manitou Springs Elementary School creates Litter Letter during Creek Week Cleanup

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs Elementary School is cleaning up Fountain Creek and representing Manitou Springs during the Creek Week Cleanup.

The school will also craft a "Litter Letter" to symbolize Manitou Springs' commitment to environmental preservation. This artistic installation will be joining other letters at America the Beautiful Park on October 4th at 5 p.m. as part of "The Pikes Peak Litter Letter Project," sponsored by key organizations, including the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

On October 7, 2023, the City of Manitou Springs, in collaboration with the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control, and Greenway District, is expanding its Creek Week Cleanup initiative.

This event will cover four vital spots along Fountain Creek: Serpentine Drive, Soda Springs Park, Memorial Park, and Schryver Park.

It's set to be one of the most extensive cleanups in Manitou Springs' history. The collected trash will be transformed into unique artwork, emphasizing the city's creative approach to environmental stewardship.

To volunteer, click here.