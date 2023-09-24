Skip to Content
Fort Carson soldier ‘accidentally’ shoots himself and another soldier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two Fort Carson soldiers were shot overnight after one male accidentally fired his gun while attempting to take it apart, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). 

Around 2:35a.m., Sunday morning, CSPD says two soldiers were sitting in the back seat of a car in the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard when the weapon went off.

Officers say one of the soldiers admitted to trying to dissemble his firearm when he accidentally shot himself in the hand and the bullet travelled into the other soldiers leg. CSPD says both men were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

CSPD has not released the names of the soldiers or if anyone will be charged in the incident.

