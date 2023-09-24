Colorado Springs stabbing sends one man to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - a man is now in custody after stabbing another man saturday night in colorado springs.

according to the colorado springs police department (cspd) , around 9:23p.m., an officer with cspd was flagged down by a man who stated he was stabbed in the right abdomen by a homeless man.

the incident happened at the 2900 block of colorado avenue. the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, and it is unknown what condition he is in at this time.

cspd says shortly after, around 10:17p.m., officers reported locating a man matching the description of the suspect at the intersection of 31st street and colorado avenue.



they say suspect tried to leave the scene on a scooter as officers went after him at the intersection of south columbia road and colorado avenue.

officers say they were able to detain him as he ran towards a creek. the suspect and the officer sustained minor injuries from the altercation and were both released from the hospital.

the suspect, identified as joshua miller, is now arrested and facing pending charges.