Missing senior: 77-year-old Suzan Harris out of Palisade, CO

PALISADE, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman out of Palisade, Colorado. 

Suzan Harris was last seen September 15th at the 3700 block of Granada Drive.

Her vehicle is described as a gold or tan colored 1998 Toyota Corolla with a Colorado license plate issued to 652CYZ. 

She is a white woman with gray hair and green eyes and is around 5’3” and 125 pounds. 

Anyone who has seen Suzan, or know where she might be, is asked to call 911, or the Palisade Police Department at (970) 242-6707. 

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

