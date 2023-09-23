CU Buffs take on Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

EUGENE, Ore. (KRDO) - The University of Colorado takes on the University of Oregon at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum said despite what people think, the Buffs shouldn't be underestimated.

GAME UPDATES:

On Oregon's first drive, running back Noah Whittington runs it in for a three-yard touchdown. 7-0 Ducks, early 1st quarter.

After a Buffs three and out on their first drive, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix tosses a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Casey Kelly. Oregon attempts fake extra point. No good. 13-0 Oregon leads.

At the end of the 1st-quarter, Ducks lead the Buffs 13-0.

On the next Ducks drive, they complete a fake-punt for a 1st-down in their own territory. Oregon QB Bo Nix connects with WR Troy Franklin for a 16-yard touchdown. Nix to Franklin again for the two-point conversion. 21-0 Oregon, nine minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders takes two long sacks on their next drive and are forced to punt. Buffs only have 19 total yards on offense. 5 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

Oregon QB Bo Nix finds WR Troy Franklin again across the middle wide open for the 36-yard touchdown. 28-0 Ducks nearing halftime.