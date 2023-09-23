Cenco Roofing donates roof to retired U.S. Army Veteran and his family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday. Sept. 23rd, Cenco Roofing donated and installed a new roof to U.S. Army Veteran John Grim and his family. Like most Coloradans, the Grim's home sustained damage after this summer's extreme weather and hail.

After adopting their now 8-month-old son and paying the adoption fees, the tens of thousands of dollars they needed for home repairs after their basement flooded and their roof was damaged, was not something the family could afford. Their home insurance also would not cover the cost.

When Grim called Cenco Roofing for a quote, he met Cenco employee Kyle Sell.

"When I met him, we just, like chatted for 30 minutes and it wasn't a typical inspection," Sell said.

From that initial meeting, Cenco Roofing decided to give back to this veteran, first, by replacing the flooring in their flooded basement -- then, by replacing the roof.

"Every couple months we find someone, a family in need and we make sure that we give back to them," Sell said.

"Having this opportunity ... for a new roof, for no cost to us, it's been a miracle," Grim said.

Now, Grim says they're getting parts of their home back they couldn't use before.

"My wife and my boy are ecstatic because we finally got our basement back, and our son can have his playroom back," Grim said.

Sell explained that the owner of Cenco Roofing pledged to give back at least 2% of profits to the community every year.