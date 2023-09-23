Alleged robbery suspect on the run in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (KRDO) is on the lookout for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Subway restaurant.

CSPD reports officers were called to the scene off of North Circle Drive, Friday night, around 9:41p.m.

Upon arrival, they say they learned a man had entered the restaurant, demanded money, and that he might have been armed with a gun.

The man left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and no one was hurt during the incident, according to CSPD.

Officers reported completing an area search but were unable to find the suspect.