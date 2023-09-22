A warm and breezy end to Summer

Mainly sunny, warm, and breezy heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for the end of summer with highs in the 80s and 90s today. Breezy this afternoon with winds gusting 25 to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight with Saturday morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: Slightly cooler for the first weekend of Fall with highs in the 70s and low-80s. We'll see mainly sunny and dry conditions through the middle of next week. Temperatures will continue to warm starting on Tuesday with highs likely back into the 80s and a few low-90s.