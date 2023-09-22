Pueblo County man found guilty in shooting of 73-year-old woman

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 36-year-old Pueblo County man has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of an unarmed 73-year-old woman.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Max Struck was found guilty Friday for the Oct. 21, 2022, shooting death of Patti Magby in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road. He has been in jail since his arrest in Nov. 2022, and his sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2023.

The PCSO said Struck shot Magby, who was his neighbor after he claimed she was roaming around his property. When deputies arrived at the property, they claimed they found Magby with two bullet wounds, one to her right leg and another to her stomach. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

