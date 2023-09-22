Skip to Content
5-car crash in northeast Colorado Springs sends multiple people to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A five-car crash occurred Friday afternoon on one of the busiest roads in Colorado Springs.

The crash happened some time after 3 p.m. at Woodmen Rd. and Rangewood Dr.

Colorado Springs police said two people were transported to the hospital but their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash has closed westbound lanes of Woodmen and they might be closed for a while. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

