Southern Colorado law enforcement utilizes air support to recover stolen vehicles

Various images of recovered vehicles.
Various images of recovered vehicles.
Published 6:00 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the past week, multiple southern Colorado law enforcement agencies teamed up to recover stolen vehicles around Pueblo and Fremont Counties.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), they teamed up with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and Colorado State Patrol for the operation that recovered ten stolen vehicles and resulted in three arrests. The PPD said the value of the cars totaled $180,000.

According to the PPD, the operation was able to utilize air support which assisted in locating stolen vehicles that were stripped for parts and dumped in a field.

The PPD said two of the people who were arrested are having charges referred to the district attorney's office. The third was already wanted for previous offenses.

