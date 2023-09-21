Colorado Springs man facing seven different attempted murder charges on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man with seven different attempted murder charges is on the run, and the Colorado Springs Police Department said he is a danger to the public.

Andres Singletary has seven open warrants out for his arrest in El Paso County. Four of those warrants are for dozens of felony crimes, including attempted murder, assault, motor vehicle theft, and child abuse.

According to arrest records, in August 2022, Singletary shot at four different vehicles in one week. In one instance, a victim honked at a group of motorcycles racing on Austin Bluffs Parkway. While at a stoplight one of the motorcyclists flipped the victim off and then fired a shot at her car. Another victim told CSPD he was ready to “fight for his life” after a motorcyclist fired a shot in the air after a verbal altercation.

CSPD identified one of the motorcyclists as Singletary. During an interview, Singletary said he didn’t remember the specific incidents but said “he’s shot at a car before.”

Singletary was arrested with menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, and prohibited use of a weapon. Six attempted murder charges were later added to the case. The detective on the case recommended an elevated bond of $100,000 given “Singletary’s continuous criminal behavior, admission to shooting at multiple vehicles, and lack of empathy.”

Before that incident, Singletary was charged with possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute and seven counts of motor vehicle theft. In both cases, he bonded out of jail.

A month after being arrested for the road rage incident, Singletary posted his $100,000 bond and walked out of jail. But less than a year later, Singletary picked up another attempted murder charge.

Singletary is accused of nearly killing his partner last month. According to court documents, Singletary saw text messages to his partner from another man and started punching his partner while holding their four-month-old child.

He’s accused of choking her for about 30 seconds. The victim said she “could not breathe and was gasping for air.” After putting the kid on the couch, he allegedly grabbed the victim’s hair, dragged her to the kitchen, and stood on top of her with a foot on her chest and another on her neck. The victim said he “was digging in using the foot on her neck and had his full weight on her.

When Singletary got off of her, he grabbed a gun, put it up to her head, and said, “You’re lucky I don’t kill you right now,” according to court documents. The victim said she “thought he was going to shoot her.” Andres then left the apartment and has been missing ever since.

Singletary was charged with attempted murder, assault, menacing and child abuse. CSPD said Singletary is a “danger to the public.” If you have any information about him, call the Colorado Springs Police Department.

