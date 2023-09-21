Skip to Content
Chile and Salsa Showdown kicks off the Pueblo Chili and Frijoles Festival

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Things are heating up in Pueblo.

Thursday marked the start of the 29th annual Chile and Frijoles Festival and things began with a spicy bang with the Chili and Salsa Showdown.

11 judges are treated to more than 80 different chilis and salsas during the competition at the Pueblo Convention Center. The judges will anonymously select the best green chili red chili and salsa based on the flavor, appeal, balance, ingredients, and texture.

The winner of the competition takes home $500.

The Chile and Frijoles Festival continues through the weekend.

