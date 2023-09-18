29th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival set to begin Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the 29th annual Chile and Frijoles Festival.

The Pueblo Chile & Frijoles festival was established 29 years ago to promote the purchasing of local & fresh produce, not only to individuals within the Steel City but also to the State of Colorado and larger region as well, according to the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

This year, organizers said the festival is offering four live entertainment tents, over 200 street vendors, including both food & drink vendors, a kid's corner, contests, and the city's famous roasted chiles. Also, all bar tips raised this year will be donated to veteran services organizations.

Organizers said there will be complimentary shuttles running from Midtown to Downtown Pueblo to

accommodate parking. All shuttles will be handicap accessible and security will be provided at the Midtown parking lot.

Festivity events will kick off Thursday, September 21st at 9:15 a.m. with the start of our commercial round of the Chili & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center. A non-commercial round will follow at 1:15 p.m. Winners will be announced at the Credit Union of Colorado Chile Academy Stage (Union & D Street) on Friday.

Gates will open Friday, September 22 at 3:00 p.m. The festival will officially close down on Sunday,

September 24 at 5:00 p.m.

Admission costs $6.00 per adult and $5.00 if the ticket is bought before the event. Military with a

valid ID and children under 12 years of age are free.

To buy tickets, click here.