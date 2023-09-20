Two Colorado Springs mothers pay it forward: ‘Worry Worms’ spotted all throughout the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Two Colorado Springs mothers are paying it forward this year by sharing random acts of kindness across the Pikes Peak area. These special acts are in memory of Jace Bajza who passed away on June 5, 2023.

These little crafts are called 'worry worms' and they've been spotted all over southern Colorado. People have found them tapped to park benches, at gas stations, and inside youth centers. The goal behind these worry worms is to remind people that they are important and loved.

"We wanted them to be pretty, so we made different colors," said Jena Cooper, Bajza's mother. "With how heavy it's been for us and not having his kindness and his light be here, we just wanted to do something that would help us keep going."

Since their creation, both Jace's mother and step-mom, Mady Bajza have distributed about 40 different 'worry worms' across Pikes Peak.

"Jace was always very kind and giving. He would spend every dollar he had just to help somebody and just give them little rays of sunshine every time," said Mady.

But, these 'worry worms' aren't the only acts of kindness the family has initiated. Since Jace's passing, the family has made it a goal to get creative and spread kindness throughout the community.

"So there was coloring books and paying for someone behind us for their coffee or the drive-through line, money for gas, the worry dolls and the worms, books and teacher gifts," added Mady.

Jace's family said for now, they'll stick to crocheting worry worms for the residents in their area, but they are already brainstorming on new acts of kindness to keep Jace's memory alive.

"The world lost a bright light and we have to keep that light shining, and so that's why we just hope that if you have received an act of kindness just pay it forward when you can," said Cooper.

The family has also started a hashtag in his honor, #4 Jace. They're asking people who see these little worry worms lying around to take a picture of it and share it on social media to keep the act of kindness going.