Save the date for the 9th annual Food to Power Harvest Celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Food to Power is hosting their annual Harvest Celebration fundraiser in light of their 10-year anniversary at the Hillside Hub.

The event will be held Saturday, September 23, and will start at 5 p.m. from 8 p.m. at the Food to Power Hillside Hub located at 1090 S. Institute St.

This year’s Harvest Celebration will feature:

A diverse menu of food and drinks from local farms, local women-owned, BIPOC-owned, and SE-owned restaurants and caterers.

Silent and live auctions featuring an array of items and experiences.

Live music from local artists: Patchwork Jack (old-time string band), Juan Valdez (guitarist), and E. De La (contemporary and old school R&B).

A Reveal for the completed elements of the Hillside Hub Phase 2 Capital Campaign, including a greenhouse, a performance stage, bike sheds, pergolas, solar panels, and more.

Tickets for the event are $35 and are available online at the link here.

“Harvest Celebration gives us a chance to share in the victories of the past year and invite people to our home in a way not usually offered. It gives us a chance to also celebrate one of the most important elements to our work: our community,” says Zuleika Johnson, Development Director at Food to Power. “This year’s event is particularly special because we as an organization are celebrating our 10th year anniversary in October, and it wraps up our first full programmatic year in the Hillside Hub.”