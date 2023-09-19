Warm temperatures continue through Friday

Partly cloudy and warm temperatures ahead for your Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny early with increasing afternoon clouds and highs in the upper-70s and mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the higher terrain with a few showers moving east into the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows by sunrise Wednesday morning will dip into the upper-40s and low-50s.

EXTENDED: Generally dry and mild through the end of the work week with highs in the 70s and 80s... and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will move across the region on Saturday for the first day of fall. High temperatures will fall into the low and mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday... with very little precipitation expected.