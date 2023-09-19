Skip to Content
News

Warm temperatures continue through Friday

slot0
By
today at 7:53 AM
Published 7:44 AM

Partly cloudy and warm temperatures ahead for your Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny early with increasing afternoon clouds and highs in the upper-70s and mid-80s.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the higher terrain with  a few showers moving east into the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows by sunrise Wednesday morning will dip into the upper-40s and low-50s.

EXTENDED: Generally dry and mild through the end of the work week with highs in the 70s and 80s... and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.  A cold front will move across the region on Saturday for the first day of fall. High temperatures will fall into the low and mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday... with very little precipitation expected.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content