Colorado Springs hold emergency management training during National Preparedness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--On Tuesday, the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM) held a 'preparedness training' meant to help keep Colorado Springs and El Paso County residents safe and informed.

The PPROEM participates in this training every year as part of their National Preparedness Month, which is in September.

During this month, PPROEM encourages individuals, businesses, and communities to participate in various 'preparedness activities', such as creating essential emergency kits, developing family communication plans, and staying informed about potential hazards in their area.

"Really what we are doing is trying to build resilience within our whole community by training and empowering community members to help support their families in their neighborhoods," said Andrew Notbohm, Director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.

According to Notbohm, these trainings will allow individuals to learn more about emergency preparedness and engage in hands-on activities. He also believes community members will gain practical skills and knowledge by participating in these month-long exercises.

"And it's really important here in Colorado because we have so many natural disasters, you can think about floods, fires, and severe weather," added Notbohm.

People who are interested in attending more than one training can go online and choose what workshop works best for them. These trainings are being held both in Colorado Springs and in Fountain.

For information on the training in Colorado Springs: http://ppcert0923.eventzilla.net

For information on the training in Fountain: http://ppcert1023.eventzilla.net