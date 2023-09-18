Skip to Content
News

El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for high-risk teen missing from Falcon area

Phoenix Gragg Photo dated 1 year
EPCSO
Phoenix Gragg Photo dated 1 year
By
New
Published 3:31 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The EL Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen last seen in the Falcon area.

According to the EPCSO, 13-year-old Phoenix Gragg was last seen today in the area of Fort Smith Rd. He was wearing a red shirt, SpongeBob pajama pants, and black shoes. He is considered high-risk, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have seen Phoenix, contact the EPCSO at (719) 390-5555.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content