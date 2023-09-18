El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for high-risk teen missing from Falcon area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The EL Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen last seen in the Falcon area.

According to the EPCSO, 13-year-old Phoenix Gragg was last seen today in the area of Fort Smith Rd. He was wearing a red shirt, SpongeBob pajama pants, and black shoes. He is considered high-risk, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have seen Phoenix, contact the EPCSO at (719) 390-5555.