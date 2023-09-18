Skip to Content
News

A Colorado Springs non-profit is recognized by the United States Hispanic Chamber

Avanzar
By
New
Published 6:10 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO)--The United States Hispanic Chamber is recognizing the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for launching its very first Hispanic accelerator program. The program is in response to the skyrocketing number of Hispanic-owned businesses in the region. 

The new program is called Avanzar, which means to advance in Spanish, and its goal is to help Hispanic business owners start and maintain their businesses in the Pikes Peak Region. According to data from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, there are now more than 6,000 Latino-owned businesses in the Pikes Peak Region. That includes El Paso and a portion of Teller County. 

"And the expectation is that we will be at 9,000 by the end of 2023 with Hispanic-owned businesses in the Pikes Peak Region," said Chris Long, Chairman Of The Board for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce In Colorado Springs. 

Avanzar is a continuous three-month-long program that teaches Latino business owners how to build, execute, and sustain the business of their dreams.

"We are seeing more the growth in the Hispanic population. That's been larger, and in fact, we are expected to be I think its 40 percent Hispanic population in the Pikes Peak area by 2050," said Long.

Currently, Long said the average age for a Hispanic business owner in Colorado is 26 years old. That's compared to 42 years old for non-Hispanic or Whites. This is why, Long said he believes resources like this are incredibly vital for minorities in the Pikes Peak Community. 

For more information on the Avanzar program, you can visit their official website.

 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content