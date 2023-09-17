Shooting call in Colorado Springs being investigated as potential swatting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were dispatched to a shooting that never occurred on Sunday morning.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting in progress in the 4600 block of Newton Dr around 10 A.M. Sunday morning. When they arrived, the homeowners, who live where the caller indicated a shooting took place, were not home and arrived later while officers are still on scene.

CSPD says the reported shooting appears to be a swatting call and is being investigated as such.

For those unfamiliar, a swatting call is defined as "the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address."