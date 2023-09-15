Skip to Content
News

Former El Paso County Deputy District Attorney accused of sexually assaulting a child for 9 years

David G. McConkie
CSPD
David G. McConkie
By
Updated
today at 5:38 PM
Published 4:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A former deputy district attorney in southern Colorado is accused of sexually assaulting a child for nearly a decade.

According to court records, 45-year-old David George McConkie faces the charges of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust. Court records indicate these alleged assaults happened from 2004 to 2013.

13 Investigates confirmed with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office that McConkie was a former Deputy District Attorney from 2008 to 2011.

McConkie was arrested on Aug. 30. He was released on a $100,000 cash/surety/property bond.

He is set to appear in court on Sept. 18.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content