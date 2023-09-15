Former El Paso County Deputy District Attorney accused of sexually assaulting a child for 9 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A former deputy district attorney in southern Colorado is accused of sexually assaulting a child for nearly a decade.

According to court records, 45-year-old David George McConkie faces the charges of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust. Court records indicate these alleged assaults happened from 2004 to 2013.

13 Investigates confirmed with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office that McConkie was a former Deputy District Attorney from 2008 to 2011.

McConkie was arrested on Aug. 30. He was released on a $100,000 cash/surety/property bond.

He is set to appear in court on Sept. 18.

This is a developing story.