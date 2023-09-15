El Paso County school district forced to cancel school after no bus drivers showed up for work

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - All schools in Hanover School District #28 were closed Friday because none of the bus drivers showed up to work. The drivers told KRDO this was in solidarity with a long-time bus driver who resigned.

A Facebook post at 6:47 a.m. stated: "Hanover School District #28 is CLOSED today, Friday, September 15, 2023, due to a lack of transportation availability."

Parents in the district told KRDO they received a text alert alerting them of the closure.

According to a statement provided by D28's Board of Education President Randy Underwood, bus drivers "decided not to show up for work" after one bus driver and a long-time employee resigned early Friday morning.

One bus driver who spoke to KRDO said he feels bad about impacting kids' education, but felt that this was the only way to get the district's attention.

In a statement provided to KRDO, Board of Education President Randy Underwood said: