El Paso County school district forced to cancel school after no bus drivers showed up for work
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - All schools in Hanover School District #28 were closed Friday because none of the bus drivers showed up to work. The drivers told KRDO this was in solidarity with a long-time bus driver who resigned.
A Facebook post at 6:47 a.m. stated: "Hanover School District #28 is CLOSED today, Friday, September 15, 2023, due to a lack of transportation availability."
Parents in the district told KRDO they received a text alert alerting them of the closure.
According to a statement provided by D28's Board of Education President Randy Underwood, bus drivers "decided not to show up for work" after one bus driver and a long-time employee resigned early Friday morning.
One bus driver who spoke to KRDO said he feels bad about impacting kids' education, but felt that this was the only way to get the district's attention.
In a statement provided to KRDO, Board of Education President Randy Underwood said:
Early this morning a bus driver and long-time employee resigned. Apparently as a show of solidarity, the bus drivers decided not to show up for work.Randy Underwood
Once the Superintendent became aware of this situation, he decided to cancel classes for the day and directed that a notice to parents be sent out through our normal communications channels.
As a matter of policy and in compliance with privacy laws, the District does not and will not publicly comment on personnel matters.
The Superintendent is out of district today at a BOCES conference and is not currently available.
The Board has the utmost confidence in the Superintendent’s ability to resolve this situation in time for classes to resume on Tuesday.
President
Board of Education
Hanover District 28