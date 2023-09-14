Man caught on camera peering into windows in Black Forest neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A family is warning their neighbors after catching a man peering into the basement windows of their Black Forest home on security footage.

The Schmitt Family said they initially discovered the man on Sept. 12. However, after looking back through their security footage, they realized he had been at their home weeks before on Aug. 10.

The family did file a police report and are hoping to find him. While no one was injured in these incidents, the Schmitt Family said their sense of security is gone.

"It just seems like you take the normal precautions and you just feel safer at home," Krystal Schmitt said. "And then now I feel like we have to be just as on edge as we are at the gas station."

They've added floodlights and more motion-sensor cameras to the side of their home to catch him if he comes back, and are considering even more safety measures as the investigation continues.

But for this tight-knit community, an incident like this impacts everyone's sense of well-being.

"I mean, I think everyone wants to feel like they can enjoy their home and look out the windows and enjoy the scenery," neighbor John Harris said. "And now it seems like that's been threatened a little bit."

Harris has six kids, some of whom live in his home with him, and knows the Schmitt family personally.

"I expect that there's going to be a rallying cry, that there's going to be folks that are going to say, hey, we need to do something about this," Harris said.

If anyone recognizes the man, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's non-emergency line at (719) 520-7100.