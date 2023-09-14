Skip to Content
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for endangered runaway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for an endangered 12-year-old runaway.

According to the sheriff's office, 12-year-old Grayden Gill left his house on Monday, Sept. 11, and never came back.

Grayden is described as 5'8", 120 lbs., with brown curly medium-length hair and green eyes. The JCSO said he was last seen wearing gray sweats, a black shirt, and a burgundy backpack. He might be in the Greeley area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

