Rep. Lauren Boebert booted from ‘Beetlejuice’ show after disturbance and vaping complaints

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a performance of Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre in Denver Sunday night. She's accused of taking pictures, causing a disturbance, and vaping during the show.

KRDO obtained the incident report that confirmed two people were escorted out during Sunday's performance.

The incident report states the lower director received three different complaints about two people sitting in Row E seats 1 and 2. The complaints made claimed the disruptive people were vaping, singing, and causing a disturbance. Staff at the theater radioed for support and three other supervisors responded to the location.

According to the report, the problem patrons were not at their seats when officials arrived. Once they returned, theater staff informed them that their usher team had noticed vaping and was causing a disturbance in the area with noise.

In the document, it states they received more complaints about these two people. Due to this issue, they informed the patrons that if there was another issue they would be asked to leave. The documents said the patrons were "argumentative" and went on to say "they were in concert with everyone around them." The supervisor then informed them it was a group experience, and that they would be asked to leave if they continued.

About five minutes into Act II, they received another complaint about the problem patrons being loud and at the time were recording the performance. Then a supervisor informed a security manager that the patrons were going to be asked to leave. The Denver Police Department (DPP) was contacted and directed to the location, but the report indicates DPD "took some time" to get there.

A staff member then told the patrons that they needed to speak with them outside the theatre. According to the report, the patrons told staff they would not leave. Then a staff member told them that they needed to leave the theatre and if they did not, they would be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. During this exchange, one of the patrons began arguing with staff, claiming they were "on the board," (they didn't indicate what board they were on), that they were going to contact the mayor," and said, "Do you know who I am?"

Then, a staff member told them they would go get Denver Police. The patrons said, "Go get them." After that response, the staff member radioed for support. Finally, the patrons left the theater on their own. According to the report, the patrons were told they could get banned from the theater before they exited.

A staff member and security escorted the patrons out. Denver Police were outside the doors to the galleria and were asked by staff to monitor the patrons until they left the property. The patrons eventually left after a couple of minutes.

While the report doesn't specifically name Boebert as the person taken out of the musical, surveillance video shows her leaving. In the footage, Boebert and an unidentified man she was with are seen being escorted out.

KRDO requested to speak with Boebert. The Representative for Colorado's Third Congressional District declined an interview, but provided our team with the following statement:

"I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice, which the Denver Post itself described as 'zany', 'outrageous', and a 'lusty riot'. She appreciates the Buell Theatre's strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously. Congresswoman Boebert strongly encourages everyone to go see Beetlejuice, which runs at Buell through September 17 and features a fantastic cast, tremendous visuals, and plenty of loud laughs for attendees, but with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue." --Drew Sexton, campaign manager for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert

Boebert also took to social media to address the incident on Tuesday saying quote, "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! "Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends"

Boebert's team however denies the accusations that she was vaping. Her team blames the heavy fog machines and electronic cigarettes used on stage during the performance, saying that's what led to a "misunderstanding" from people complaining about her.

The Denver Center of the Performing Arts (DCPA) and Denver Arts and Venues released a statement to KRDO regarding the incident.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Denver Arts and Venues are committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for everyone attending any production. The house staff at the Buell have the right to and routinely deny entry or remove any patrons not adhering to the guest policies. https://www.artscomplex.com/plan-your-visit/permitted-prohibited-items. We were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies which eventually led to them being escorted from the theatre. For privacy purposes we do not disclose patron information. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Denver Arts and Venues

The chair of the Pueblo County Democratic Party, Bri Buentello told KRDO in a statement that Boebert is "embarrassing" Colorado District 3 (CD3), again.