Two men and two teen suspects arrested for shooting that left a Colorado Springs man dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police arrested four people, including two underage teens, connected to a deadly shooting.

On Aug. 21, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of North 19th St. at 2:48 a.m. According to CSPD, police found 32-year-old Gabriel Villanueba dead.

CSPD, Gabriel Villanueba

On Sept. 11, 2023, CSPD's Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants for the suspects connected to Villanueba's death.

That day, investigators took four teens into custody; a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and two 18-year-old men. They were arrested for murder in the second degree, as well as other charges.

The two 18-year-olds were identified as Ali Talib and Santiago Dominguez, both from Colorado Springs.

CSPD said this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

The Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, with the help of the Tactical Enforcement Unit, K-9 Unit, and Motor Vehicle Theft Unit were involved in detaining the four suspects.