Victim of Monday homicide on west side of Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The victim of an early Monday morning shooting on the west side of Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of N. 19th St. just before 3 a.m. Monday, morning, Aug. 21. When they arrived, they found an adult man dead at the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner has identified the man as 32-year-old Gabriel Vallanueba of Colorado Springs. His death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477. All updates will only come from the Public Information Office.