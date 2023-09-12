Latino Community Luncheon back in Colorado Springs after forced hiatus during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An ongoing tradition that ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon make its way back to Colorado Springs. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Colorado Springs residents will be able to join several city leaders during the new bi-monthly Latino Community Luncheon. This comes at a time when data indicates the Hispanic population rises throughout the U.S.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the Hispanic population in the US continues to be the fastest-growing population in the nation. On July 1, 2019, Census data that revealed that 60.6 million of the nations total population identified as Hispanic, that's about 18.5 percent.

In 2022, that number increased by 63.7 million. In Colorado Springs, the Hispanic community continues to grow. That's why it's significant this luncheon is back.

"We became kind of like a family and when something happens to that family and it's broken up there is a void and so now we are getting back together again," said Carmen Abeyta, Co-founder of the Latino Community Luncheon.

The goal for bi-monthly Latino Luncheon is to bring the Hispanic community together and to learn about new resources they may not know about.

"We have a portion in our agenda where people can make announcements on things that are going on in their area so i think this is another thing that really connected us together is that we knew who was doing what and when and so forth. So it was a real connector in our community," added Abeyta.

The first Latino Community Luncheon this year will be held on Wednesday, Sept/ 13 at 11:30 a.m. The event will be held at the ALTA Bella Vista Event Center located on 2886 S Circle Dr.

For those who would like more information on these luncheons people can reach out to the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for those details.