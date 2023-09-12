Amateur MMA fighter/boxer accused of trying to kill his wife outside their Pueblo West home

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo West man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after reportedly assaulting his wife during an argument outside their home.

On Sept. 9, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Elgin Court around 3:30 p.m. for a family disturbance.

At the scene, deputies learned that 38-year-old Jose Espinoza-Espinoza and his wife were outside the house. According to his wife, the victim, Espinoza-Espinoza is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and a boxer.

During the fight, she said Espinoza-Espinoza grabbed her by the throat and applied pressure until she couldn't breathe. The victim told deputies at one point she briefly lost consciousness. She also claims Espinoza-Espinoza violently shook her, causing her to hit her head on a parked vehicle before throwing her down - causing her to hit her head on the side of the house.

The victim told investigators Espinoza-Espinoza tried dragging her into the house but she was able to escape and run to a neighbor's home to get help. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for serious bodily injury.

The PCSO said Espinoza-Espinoza left the scene before deputies arrived. An investigating deputy obtained an arrest warrant Monday for Espinoza-Espinoza. He met with deputies later that day and was arrested without incident.

Espinoza-Espinoza was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, obstruction of telephone, criminal extortion, and domestic violence. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.