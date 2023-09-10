Police arrest woman following shelter-in-place in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) arrested Larissa Morris for an alleged domestic violence disturbance on the 1500 block of Holmes Drive.

The arrest came after a standoff between CSPD tactical enforcement officers and Morris around 8:00 a.m.

According to CSPD, officers responded to reports of a domestic violence disturbance that involved a knife. When officers got to Holmes Drive, they found the victim and made sure they were safe.

Throughout the investigation, CSPD said they established probable cause to arrest Morris, and after failing to reach Morris by phone, they got an arrest and search warrant to get Morris into custody.

With the arrest and search warrant ready, the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit came to the area. CSPD said they issued a shelter-in-place for the area and deployed a distraction device.

Once the device was deployed, CSPD said the suspect came out of the home. CSPD then lifted the shelter in place and said there was no danger to the public.

Morris is now in the El Paso County Jail with no bond. She is set to appear in court Monday.