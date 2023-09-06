Victim of Labor Day Weekend shooting in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting near the intersection of Gunnison St. and S. Circle on Saturday, Sept. 2.

CSPD said officers found an adult man dead at the scene. A second male victim also was found at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The El Paso County Coroner has conducted an autopsy and identified the deceased shooting victim as 29-year-old Jonathan Duque, from Denver. His death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

According to CSPD, this is the 21st homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, there were 32 homicides.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.