One dead in shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs, police investigating

KRDO
By
today at 7:18 AM
Published 7:14 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are investigating an early morning shooting near E. Bijou Street and N. Circle Drive east of downtown Colorado Springs that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred near Saigon Grill, and CSPD said one other person was injured in the incident. According to officers on scene, their injuries are not life-threatening.

A KRDO crew is in the area working to gather more information.

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

