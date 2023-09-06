Suspect arrested in shooting near Colorado Springs apartment complex that left one injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An arrest was made in a shooting that left one person severely injured.

On Sept. 4, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Assault Unit responded to the 3000 block of Galley Rd., near Tia Juana St., around 3:30 a.m.

CSPD said the victim - who hasn't been identified - had been shot several times. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

On Sept. 5, detectives identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Dotson. At 1:15 p.m., Dotson was arrested in the 3100 block of E. Dale St.

He's currently being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for the charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and First Degree Assault.

