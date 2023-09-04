Man shot early Monday morning on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Around 3:30 Monday morning, officers from several divisions were dispatched to a possible shooting at Galley and Tia Juana near the Galley Manor Apartments.

Officers say they were able to locate a victim in the roadway who had been shot several times. At this time the victim is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information has been released at this time. Stay with KRDO for updates on this developing story.