Pueblo man identified as shooting victim who later died in a Colorado Springs hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The name of the Pueblo man who died in a Colorado Springs hospital after being shot multiple times was released Wednesday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, a man walked into a Pueblo hospital on Aug. 30 suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police learned the man had been shot at a home in the 1800 block of E. 17th St.

He was taken to a Colorado Springs hospital where he later died on Sept. 2. The Pueblo County Coroner identified the man as 34-year-old Frankie Montoya.

Police have yet to release any information on possible suspects.