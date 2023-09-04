Skip to Content
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo after victim dies over the weekend

PPD
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after the victim of a shooting died this weekend in the hospital.

According to the PPD, a man walked into a Pueblo hospital on Wednesday last week with several gunshot wounds. He was later taken to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The PPD said officers later determined the man had been shot in the 1800 block of E. 17th St.

The man died in the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the PPD said his death is being investigated as a homicide. The victim will be identified at a later date by the Pueblo County Coroner.

The PPD said at this time there have been no arrests and their investigation is ongoing. This is the 20th homicide in Pueblo in 2023.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

