“It’s a celebration of life”: Fountain community continues to honor the life of fallen officer Julian Becerra

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Community members in Fountain are encouraged to stop by the Fountain Police Department from September 5 through the 8 to drop off birthday cards for fallen officer Julian Becerra.

This week, Becerra's family and the Fountain Police Department are celebrating the officer's 36th birthday. The Fountain Police Department highlighted a Facebook post from Becerras's wife, Katie, on September 1. It shares a memory of their first date, which was on the officer's birthday. The fallen officer's wife is now asking for all community members to share a loving memory of her husband by writing it down on a birthday card and dropping it off at the Fountain Police Department.

"I think we all grieve heavily as a community knowing he left behind you know many of us that just really liked him. He was very personable, always full of friendly smiles if you ran into him at like loaf and jug you know he would be pumping gas and would shoot a wave over. He was just always friendly," said Loni Davison, a Fountain Resident.

The Fountain police officer passed away from his injuries after falling 40 feet off a bridge on S. Academy, just east of Hartford St. He and other officers were trying to capture 31-year-old Devon Bobian, 32-year-old Anthony Vallejos, and 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco.

People can pay their respect to Becerra's family by leaving him a happy birthday card at his memorial site which will be located inside the Fountain Police Department until Sept. 8.