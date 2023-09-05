Pueblo Transit offers free bus rides for students K-12 this school year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo students will get to ride city buses for free this school year thanks to the continuation of a program that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to city officials, that was made possible by ridership costs being covered by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding, and Pueblo Transit general fund budget.

On Tuesday, the Pueblo Transit Board received official notice from the Pueblo Area Council of Governments (PACOG) that this would continue.

According to officials, the Multimodal Transportation and Mitigation Option Fund (MMOF) grant gives $65,000 to provide free transit service for Pueblo students. This will be for students from kindergarten to grade 12 for the 2023-2024 academic year.

“Pueblo Transit is grateful for the support from PACOG to offer free fare for the youth in our community during this school year,” said Director of Transit Ben Valdez in a press release. “Making public transportation more accessible and affordable to children in kindergarten through high school is a win for the entire community.”

The waived ridership cost began Friday, Sept. 1, and will remain in place through June 3, 2024.