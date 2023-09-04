‘People think we are closed’: Felipe’s 109 Tacos, Burgers in need of customer support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A well-known taco and burger joint in Colorado Springs is now asking for customer support after dealing with extremely low sales this summer.

Felipe Velásquz is the owner of Felipe's 109 Tacos, Burgers located at 3008 South Academy. He said ever since the City of Colorado Springs started construction on South Academy and Hancock, they've been struggling with their sales.

"Construction on Academy is probably good for the City of Colorado Springs but unfortunately it hasn't been good for us," said Felipe Velásquez. "I have a big dirt pile on the center of South Academy and Hancock which blocks the view of us. They blocked taking a right on Milton E Proby heading east, so no one can actually really come by us anymore."

He said people have to drive two to three blocks in order to get inside the parking lot where Felipe's 109 is located. Velásquez says it's gotten so bad, that they've used up all the money they had saved in order to continue paying rent for their location, and their employees.

"We are just hoping we can still be part of the southeast side with the community and continue to grow," said Velásquez.

However, Velásquez said from the looks of it, the best plan for Felipe's 109 right now, is to ask for the public to keep them afloat until December when their lease is up.

"We don't come from a silver spoon. We have worked hard our whole lives and we will continue to work hard. We don't have another option. There is no Plan B. We want to continue with Plan A and we are going to continue to stay focused and hopefully we can continue to serve Colorado Springs next year as well," said Velásquez.

If you wish to help Felipe's 109 Tacos, Burgers you can visit their official GoFundMe page and donate money to the business there.