Colorado Springs Airport records uptick in Labor Day weekend travelers compared to 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Airport says this Labor Day weekend has seen a measurable spike in travelers compared to last year.

A spokesperson for the airport tells KRDO that just under 30,000 travelers have come through the airport from Friday, September 1, through Monday, September 4. They expect to have official figures by the end of Monday.

The airport says that's a 13 percent increase in the amount of travelers compared to Labor Day Weekend in 2022.

They also say that flying traveler numbers from both this year and 2022 are actually surpassing numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, and they expect to continue that trend for the rest of this year.

The airport says they always strive to be a destination for travelers looking to skip the long lines and traffic that come with flying out of major airports, and this year that was exactly what some families did.

Two families told KRDO they had no issues with their departing flights, or on their way back.

"Checked in and everything really quick and easy. There were some self-checkouts that made things a lot easier to put our luggage on. Getting to the airplane was really quick and easy and it took off on time, so we got to our destination really fast," said Catalina Llano, who traveled to Texas with her family to celebrate her great-grandfather's birthday.

The airport says that their TSA queueing area is being worked on right now and will be ready to accommodate even higher levels of traffic for the true holiday season later this year.