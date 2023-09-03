Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police on scene of car crash into local Mexican food restaurant

KRDO
By
today at 8:44 PM
Published 8:40 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police is on the scene of a car crash into a local Mexican food restaurant in Old Colorado City.

The crash happened Sunday evening at the corner of 22nd St. and West Colorado Ave. An older model red Ford Ranger crashed into Los Carnales Mexican Food. The crash caused damage to the front of the restaurant, damaging multiple bricks and creating a hole in the front of the Mexican food joint.

Damage to the front of Los Carnales Mexican Food

It's unclear what caused the crash, but KRDO is working to learn more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content