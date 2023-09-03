Colorado Springs Police on scene of car crash into local Mexican food restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police is on the scene of a car crash into a local Mexican food restaurant in Old Colorado City.

The crash happened Sunday evening at the corner of 22nd St. and West Colorado Ave. An older model red Ford Ranger crashed into Los Carnales Mexican Food. The crash caused damage to the front of the restaurant, damaging multiple bricks and creating a hole in the front of the Mexican food joint.

Damage to the front of Los Carnales Mexican Food

It's unclear what caused the crash, but KRDO is working to learn more.