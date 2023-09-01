Sweden’s Nobel reverses invitation policy. Russia, Belarus, Iran and far-right leader are welcome

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The foundation that administers the prestigious Nobel prizes has reversed its policy and invited Russia, Belarus and Iran, as well as a far-right Swedish politician, who all were previously banned. Vidar Helgesen, head of the private foundation said Thursday that it hopes to counter a growing trend in which “dialogue between those with differing views is being reduced.” Last year, Russia and Belarus were barred from attending the glittery prize ceremonies and banquets because of the war in Ukraine, and Iran’s ambassador was also excluded because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country. All the Nobel prizes except the Nobel Peace Prize are handed out in Stockholm on Dec. 10.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.