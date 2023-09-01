Skip to Content
Parents’ Weekend at the USAFA along with the first game of the season for the Falcons

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) - Labor Day Weekend is a big deal at the U.S. Air Force Academy because the holiday coincides with Parents' Weekend.

Over the next few days, cadets will have their families and friends in town to share exciting activities and events around campus.

Some of the events include aerial demonstrations and a cadet wing parade.

Many of the families haven't seen their cadet since basic training camp began in June. This weekend is a chance for cadets to show their loved ones what life is like for them now.

This Saturday also marks the first football game of the season for the Air Force Falcons.

For more information on Parents' Weekend, click here.

