Japan sanctions 3 groups and 4 individuals for supporting North Korea’s missile program

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is imposing sanctions against three groups and four individuals for supporting North Korea’s missile and nuclear development program. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday that the sanctions, in tandem with the United States and South Korea, are in response to North Korea’s recent attempt to launch of a spy satellite and the firing of two missiles this week. United Nations Security Council resolutions ban any North Korean launches using ballistic missile technologies. Japan, the U.S. and South Korea are stepping up their strategic three-way cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region to jointly deal with their shared concern of growing threats from North Korea and China.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.