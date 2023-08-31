Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate wanted man

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a man wanted on multiple warrants.

The sheriff's office said 42-year-old Matthew Cady is wanted on warrants for theft ($15,000 cash only) and contempt of court ($10,000 bond). He’s also connected to the June 19 theft of a 2017 Mallard camping trailer at Thatcher Storage, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any info on Cady's whereabouts, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250.