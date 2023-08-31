Skip to Content
News

Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate wanted man

Matthew Cady
PCSO
Matthew Cady
By
Published 10:16 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a man wanted on multiple warrants.

The sheriff's office said 42-year-old Matthew Cady is wanted on warrants for theft ($15,000 cash only) and contempt of court ($10,000 bond). He’s also connected to the June 19 theft of a 2017 Mallard camping trailer at Thatcher Storage, according to the sheriff's office.

If you have any info on Cady's whereabouts, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)583-6250.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content