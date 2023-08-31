Mexico City’s old airport told to cut flights by 17%, leading airlines to warn of mass cancellations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has ordered Mexico City’s old airport to cut flights by 17%, sparking warnings by airlines of possible mass flight cancellations. The new rules scheduled to take effect by Oct. 29 would require the terminal to reduce the number of flights per hour from 52 to 43. The airport has maintenance problems, but the country’s airline industry chamber says that’s because the government took away the airport’s revenues to pay for a terminal project elsewhere that was later cancelled. The National Air Transport Chamber said the new rules would hurt passengers, airlines and industry workers.