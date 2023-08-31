Gwyneth Paltrow wants everyone to stop ‘yelling’ at her about no longer playing Pepper Potts: ‘Go call up Marvel’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Gwyneth Paltrow has issued a plea to Marvel fans far and wide.

On Wednesday, the Goop founder answered questions from her followers on her Instagram story and responded to one passionate entry that demanded Paltrow “answer the question” about why she stopped appearing in Marvel films.

“Oh. My. God. Stop yelling at me,” Paltrow playfully said in her video response, going on to say “We just stopped doing it because Iron Man died.”

She continued to posit, “Why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don’t know…” and then suggested fans “go call up Marvel and yell at them, not me! I’m just sitting here.”

The Oscar-winner hasn’t appeared as Potts in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” – the movie wherein Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), aka Tony Stark, indeed died.

Paltrow first appeared in the role of Potts, Stark’s personal-assistant-turned-love interest, in 2008’s “Iron Man,” and went on to portray the character for over a decade in the two “Iron Man” sequels and three of the “Avengers” movies.

She also appeared as Potts in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” but hilariously admitted to “Iron Man” director Jon Faverau and celebrity chef Roy Choi that she didn’t even remember being in the Tom Holland-led movie during a 2019 episode of Netflix’s “The Chef Show.”

Despite her fuzzy memory and Stark’s demise, Paltrow suggested she’s open to the idea of returning to the MCU earlier this year while speaking with Scarlett Johansson (aka the Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff) on the Goop Podcast.

“I mean I didn’t die, so I guess they can always ask me to (come back),” she said.

So, can we get that number for Marvel? We’d like to make a call…

